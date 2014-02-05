Saba is gearing up for Saba Doet, the volunteer action event of the Oranje Fonds, this Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. A grand total of 23 projects have been registered of which one is a double-day project. In total there are 567 spots for volunteers, which already have …Read More »
Public Island Council meeting Thursday March 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am
PUBLIC NOTICE The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIE…
Police report of Friday, the 4th of March until Monday, the 7th of March 2022
Diver passed away On Sunday, the 6th of March, around 10:30 AM., the police station received a repor…
Petition to ban bar fights presented to Island Governor Jonathan Johnson
Bar and discotheque owners on Saba on Tuesday, March 8 presented a petition to Island Governor Jonat…
Female entrepreneurs on Saba in the spotlight on International Women’s Day
Women on Saba on Tuesday, March 8 celebrated International Women’s Day with a well-attended event at…
Saba gets ready for Saba Doet 2022
Sea & Learn Foundation has launched the Adopt-A-Box project
The Sea & Learn Foundation has launched the Adopt-A-Box project whereby the electrical boxes throughout the island are being beautified. A few years back, the Saba Electric Company (SEC) took on the monumental task of putting the island’s power lines underground, thereby safeguarding Saba’s electrical infrastructure and leaving Saba’s beautiful …Read More »
DCNA Supports Attendance of Protected Area Conservationists to Attend BirdsCaribbean Landbird Monitoring Workshop
The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently supported the attendance of representatives from the Protected Area Management Organizations of Aruba (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba), Bonaire (STINAPA), Saba (Saba Conservation Foundation) and Sint Maarten (the Nature Foundation) to a five-day BirdsCaribbean Landbird Monitoring Workshop in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic where participants were …Read More »
Taxi driver Donna Cain retires
Well-known taxi driver Donna Cain of taxi #25 has retired after 16 years of providing very valuable services for Saba as an island and tourism destination. Reason for the Saba Tourism Bureau to give recognition to Cain last week. At the Tourism Bureau, Cain received a token of appreciation from …Read More »
Provisional design Black Rocks harbor presented to van Huffelen
Commissioner of Infrastructure and Finance Bruce Zagers and the harbor project team provided an update on the Saba harbor project during a recent visit of Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen and a delegation of the First Chamber of the Dutch Parliament. The team presented …Read More »